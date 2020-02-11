Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 11, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Naira Reveals Luv and Kush’s Dirty Secret to Goenkas

Shivangi Joshi as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

In yesterday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Kush get scared when Kairav sees them hiding something inside the ground but manages to save themselves from the Goenka’s. Kartik and Naira devise a plan to unmask Trisha’s molesters. In tonight’s episode, we see Luv tells Kush because of Trisha, there they missed the flight. Kush gets tensed and asks Luv if Trisha comes to her senses then she will tell the truth to everyone. Kairav and Vansh come and tie the bracelet in Luv and Kush’s hand and say they will miss them as they are going tomorrow. Luv promises that he will do a video chat with him. Before, leaving Vansh asks Luv why he dislikes Trisha. Luv makes an excuse and tells the kids to pray for Trisha’s health. Luv tells Kush that they have to leave the Goenka’s before anyone comes to know the truth. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Plan to Catch Trisha’s Molesters, While Kairav Makes a Shocking Confession to His Family.

Meanwhile, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) sees the letter L and thinks who it can be. She sees Luv and says Luv can’t do any such thing. Naira goes to Kartik (Mohsin Khan), he makes her sleep and assures her that the culprit will be caught soon. Luv and Kush on the other side decide to go to the hospital by road. Late at night Naira suddenly gets up as she gets a nightmare. Naira sees Luv and Kush’s room light’s on and goes to check. She enters their room and finds them sleeping. Luv’s mobile rings and Naira stands shocked reading the messages.

In the morning, Luv and Kush get ready to leave. Suhasini and all bid them goodbye and tell them to drive safely. Meanwhile, Naira pleads Trisha to help her in catching the culprit. She shows her the letter L and asks if the culprit name starts with L. Trisha blinks, Naira gets emotional and cries. Kartik tells Luv and Kush to wait for a little as Naira will come to meet them. But Luv tells them they are getting late and will talk with her on the phone. Luv tells Kush that now no one catches them and they should enjoy their freedom. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv and Kush Decide to Leave the Goenka Home, While Kartik Tries to Console Naira.

Naira on the other side rides her bike and catches Luv and Kush on the road. She recalls Trisha signals her and tells her that Luv and Kush are her culprits. Naira confronts Luv and Kush and asks the duo why they did wrong with Trisha. Suddenly Kush gets an asthma attack. Naira helps him and asks the duo to come back home with her.

Naira drags Luv and Kush home. Kartik asks Naira where she has been and why Luv and Kush returned back. Naira reveals to the Goenka's that Luv and Kush are behind Trisha’s condition. They are the real culprit. Kartik along with Goenka’s stands shocked.