Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 10, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira Plan to Catch Trisha’s Molesters, While Kairav Makes a Shocking Confession to His Family

In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Kartik console a shattered Naira at the hospital. The Goenkas are worried about Kartik and Naira’s decision. Luv and Kush decide to leave the house. In tonight’s episode, we see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) gets angry at the inspector for not doing anything to catch the molesters. The Inspector tells Kartik that they are trying their best to find out about the accused. Kartik apologizes to him. Manish tells the Inspector to act fast before the culprits flee from their hands. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 7, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Luv and Kush Decide to Leave the Goenka Home, While Kartik Tries to Console Naira.

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) tells Kartik that when he entered the room with Luv and Kush, Trisha got restless as if she wanted to say something. She says she does not doubt Luv and Kush but maybe their friend Abhsekh is involved in this. Kartik asks Naira not to take much stress. Naira decides to meet Kairav. Luv and Kush decide to throw Trisha’s mobile somewhere else. Kairav spots Luv and Kush in the garden who are digging the ground to hide something. Meanwhile, Naira searches for Kairav. Luv sees Kairav and scares him saying the ghost will eat him and his parents. Kairav gets scared and runs to Naira. Kairav shares to her that a ghost is there in the garden, thus he will not go outside.

Naira shares with Kartik that Kairav is frightened. Kartik and Naira cheer Kairav up and make him sleep. In the morning, all the Goenkas are having breakfast. Naira tells Vansh that Kairav will not go to school as he is not feeling well. Naksh comes and greets everyone and tells them that they should play football with Kairav to cheer him up. Kairav tells everyone that Luv and Kush told him about the ghost. Akhilesh scolds Luv for scaring a child. Manish and everyone decide to go to the garden to check out if any ghost is there. Kairav refuses to go outside but Kartik takes him. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 6, 2020 Written Update Full Episode: Kartik and Naira’s Romantic Anniversary Turns Tragic as Trisha’s Health Deteriorates.

The Gardener digs the ground and finds something inside. Kartik tells him to open the packet and see what is it. The gardener gives the box to Naira who opens it and finds out some paper chits in which wishes are written. Luv says they have hidden the wish chits but don’t know who told Kairav about the ghost. Surekha gets happy with Luv and Kush’s act. Naira feels that there is something fishy which no one is able to see.

On the other hand, Kartik and Naira plan to unveil the culprit with the help of Trisha. Kartik and Naira write the alphabet and tell Trisha to co-operate in finding out about the culprit. Naira writes the alphabets and sees Trisha’s reaction. When Trisha sees letter L, her health worsens. The nurse asks Kartik and Naira not to give stress to Trisha, leaving Naira disturbed.

In the precap, Luv and Kush try to escape but Naira catches the duo.