In today’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Manish is seen smiling as Akshu and Abhira discuss a "cute uncle" named Parnana. Akshu plans to change her clothes while Abhira puts up the Goenka family's name board. The Goenkas arrive for dinner, and Akshu and Abhira share their duties. Abhira introduces herself and mentions her mother will be coming to meet them. Meanwhile, Armaan notices Ruhi, and the kids enjoy their time together. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 9, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Falls in Love With Ruhi After He Saves Her From Accident!

Sanjay Inquires about the Goenkas, and Armaan confirms their identity. Abhira, Manoj, and Armaan help with the dinner arrangements. Akshu encounters Armaan, who recognises her as his former law school professor. He invites her to meet his family.

During dinner, the family share a light-hearted moment. Armaan introduces Akshara and Sanjay makes funny comments about her cases. Akshu shares her dedication to helping her clients. Vidya raises concerns about the cleanliness of the food, leading to an argument between her and Abhira. Dadi intervenes and scolds Abhira. Later, Armaan and Abhira get into a quarrel, but Akshu steps in and asks Abhira to apologise. They continue to argue, and Akshu apologises for the commotion.

The family eventually enjoys the food after Armaan says it;s noodles made by him. Armaan feels Abhira is a magnet attracting problems who ruined her family time. Episode ends!

