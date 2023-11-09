In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Abhira seeks blessings from Manish, sharing a unique tradition taught by her mother. Armaan, Sanjay, and Chacha ji engage in a playful archery session, with Sanjay advising Armaan on cutting costs. Vidya earns praise for attending to Dadi, while Manisha expresses dissatisfaction about being sent outside by Maasa. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira’s Emotional Reunion With Bade Papa Manish Goenka After 22 Years Sparks New Beginnings; Love Blossoms Between Ruhi and Armaan!

Dadisa reveals her desire for peace, disturbed by Abhira. Rohit video calls expressing his birthday wishes, encouraging Armaan to find love. A captivating encounter unfolds between Armaan and Ruhi, as he saves her from falling and meeting a major accident. As Armaan helps Ruhi, a connection seems to ignite between them, leading to a memorable moment.

Ruhi later helps Manish and Suwarna with their medicines, earning their fondness. The couple reflects on life after Aarohi's death, expressing gratitude for Ruhi. Abhira delivers a towel to Armaan's room, coincidentally shared with Ruhi. As they try to resolve the room situation, Abhira overhears, hoping they won't complain.

