In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the court proceedings intensify as Akshara seeks permission to present a crucial eye witness, Sushmita Negi, the victim's wife. Sushmita recounts the incident where Yuvraj hit her husband and reveals a heated argument between him and the victim. The court focuses on establishing a motive for the murder. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 22, 2023 Written Update: Akshara, Abhira Decide To Run Away From Yuvraj, Armaan’s Date With Ruhi Gets Spoiled by His Family!

Abhira becomes another witness and discloses to the court that Yuvraj had been stalking her and attempted harassment on the day of the accident. She narrates how Anurag intervened to protect her, leading to Yuvraj's fatal actions.

As Armaan requests time for fact-checking, the next court date is set. Akshara and Abhira discuss the proceedings, while Arman faces a dilemma about handling the sensitive case.

Later, Armaan receives a distressing call about his father being hit by a bullet. Struggling with the shocking news, Armaan is torn between his family crisis and the legal battle. Ruhi, concerned about Armaan, repeatedly tries to reach him, unaware of the unfolding tragedy. The episode ends with Armaan and Abhira sharing a moment as he worries for his family.

