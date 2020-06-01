Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Tests Positive for COVID-19 Along With Her Husband, Suyesh Rawat and In Laws

Mohena Kumari Singh and in laws test positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh is the latest celebrity name to have tested positive for COVID-19. She previously worked in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat and settling in Rewa. The actress in her conversation with SpotboyE confirmed the development by saying, "Right now we are in the hospital. The news is true, my family and I have tested positive." The actress along with her husband, Suyesh and father-in-law and minister, Satpal Maharaj started developing symptoms after her mother-in-law, Amrita Rawat tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking about their staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 along with them, Mohena said, "So, a lot of people stay with us. Not in the house but we have a quarters sort of thing. We are 7 family members who have been affected and rest all are people from a Sanstha. They are also affected but nobody has any kind of major symptom. In fact, none of us have any major symptoms and I think that's why it spread so much and we didn't come to know about it. Kisiko pata hi nahi chala and ghar hi ghar mein fail gaya. Although we have isolated ourselves and now getting our treatment done."

Speaking about being fortunate in such tough times, Mohena said, We all are safe and I am thankful that we are lucky enough to have the facilities. So, we can't complain about anything. There are people who are suffering because they are infected but have no means of hospitalisation or beds available to be admitted. I am positive that we all will be fine very soon." The actress also clarified that her brother-in-law is the only person in her family who hasn't contracted the virus yet but he continues to remain in isolation.