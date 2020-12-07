It's the season of weddings! As after Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh, the latest to get hitched is television actress Shirin Sewani. The actress is known to be a part of Star Plus' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and tied the knot with Udayan Sachan in Delhi. For the uninitiated, Shirin played the role of Jasmeet Maheshwari (Anshuman's wife) in the Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's daily soap. Shirin married her man on December 6, 2020, in a court marriage followed by an intimate ceremony at home. Aditya Narayan’s Kiss of Love to Wifey Shweta Agarwal Is Warming Our Hearts (View Pic).

Sewin's husband is an airplane captain by profession and so she shared a wedding post on Instagram captioning it as, "Ready to fly with my captain." In the picture, the couple looks elegant. While the bride flashes chicness in a subtle saree and jewellery, on the other hand, Udayan compliments her in a white sherwani. Must say, there are making celebs who are making the best use of the lockdown situation by getting married. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Marriage: Pictures and Videos from the Newlyweds Lavish Wedding Reception Go Viral!

Check Out The Photo Below:

Shirin and Udayan met via a party. "We both met at a common friend’s birthday party, which both of us were about to miss. But I guess we were destined to meet that day. We hit it off instantly and knew the first day we met that this is it. Now, I am just looking for the eventful journey called life, together with him," Shirin told Times Of India. We wish the newlyweds a happy married life. Stay tuned!

