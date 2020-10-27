Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 in a gurdwara in Delhi. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family and close friends. Netizens got to see pictures and videos shared by the couple’s fan clubs across social media platforms. From the duo’s lovely wedding attires, to them taking pheras, baraati’s dancing their hearts out before the wedding rituals, and many other pictures and videos had gone viral on their wedding day. The photos and videos that are now breaking the internet are from the newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s lavish wedding reception. Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Share Pictures From Their Mehendi Ceremony Ahead Of The Grand Wedding!
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception took place last evening, on October 26. The grand reception reportedly took place at the The Amaltas Farms in Chandigarh. Fans are using the hashtags #NehuDaVyah and #NehuPreet and sharing the pictures and videos across social media platforms. Mrs Rohanpreet Singh looked radiant in a pearl white embellished lehenga. She completed her look with emerald green diamond necklace and matching earrings and rings. Her middle-part low bun hairstyle along with the sindoor made her looking absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Neha’s hubby dearest looked dapper in a blue suit and he teamed it up with a silver bow tie and white turban. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Are Officially Married, Take Pheras In Gurudwara (Watch Video).
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh
A Special Number From The Bride
Adorable Couple
Can’t Stop Grooving
Pretty In White
#NehuPreet
Aren’t these photographs and videos from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception totally stunning? We once again extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly married couple!
