Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 in a gurdwara in Delhi. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family and close friends. Netizens got to see pictures and videos shared by the couple’s fan clubs across social media platforms. From the duo’s lovely wedding attires, to them taking pheras, baraati’s dancing their hearts out before the wedding rituals, and many other pictures and videos had gone viral on their wedding day. The photos and videos that are now breaking the internet are from the newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s lavish wedding reception. Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Share Pictures From Their Mehendi Ceremony Ahead Of The Grand Wedding!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception took place last evening, on October 26. The grand reception reportedly took place at the The Amaltas Farms in Chandigarh. Fans are using the hashtags #NehuDaVyah and #NehuPreet and sharing the pictures and videos across social media platforms. Mrs Rohanpreet Singh looked radiant in a pearl white embellished lehenga. She completed her look with emerald green diamond necklace and matching earrings and rings. Her middle-part low bun hairstyle along with the sindoor made her looking absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Neha’s hubby dearest looked dapper in a blue suit and he teamed it up with a silver bow tie and white turban. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Are Officially Married, Take Pheras In Gurudwara (Watch Video).

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT

A Special Number From The Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony kakkar🧿 (@team_tonykakkar) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehupreet❣️❣️ (@_kaur_jatti24) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:35pm PDT

Can’t Stop Grooving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •||𝙉𝙚𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙈𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙗𝙖||•♡☻ (@nehu_obsession) on Oct 26, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT

Pretty In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nehu love 😍 (@nehufever_01) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:24pm PDT

#NehuPreet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neheart__Gaurav (@neheart__gaurav) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT

Aren’t these photographs and videos from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception totally stunning? We once again extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly married couple!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).