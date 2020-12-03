Singer and host Aditya Narayan is finally married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple got married in Mumbai on December 1, 2020, which was then followed by a reception the very next day. Since then, photos and videos from their wedding, as well as reception, has been doing rounds and fans can't keep calm. Amid this, the bridegroom has shared a lovey-dovey picture from the marriage on his Instagram which sees him along with Shweta in a happy as well as a romantic moment. Aww!! Aditya Narayan - Shweta Agarwal Wedding Reception: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Govinda Among the Many Attendees (View Pics).

In the photo, we can see Aditya giving a kiss to his wife Shweta on her cheek whereas she blushes. The newlyweds look stunning in their wedding attire which is all subtle yet impressive. The picture tells what kind of a bond Aditya-Shweta share and we are just melted with the whole happy vibe. Narayan shared the pic and wrote, “I will find you.. And I will marry you. #Taken." Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Wedding Reception To Be Held on December 2; Guestlist Includes Names like PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial)

For the reception, the couple ditched the mute tone and went all loud. While Shweta opted for a red gown, Aditya was seen in a black suit. Their look instantly reminded us of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception wear. Reportedly, the two are a married couple is now planning a mini-vacay to Shillim, Sula vineyards and Gulmarg. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).