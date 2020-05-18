Zain Imam Birthday Special: Interesting Trivia About the Tashan-E-Ishq Hunk

Zain Imam Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Zain Imam, slowly not steadily made his way into the hearts of the audience when he grabbed his debut role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, where he was the good guy. However, his big break came in when he played a negative role in Tashan-E-Ishq. The show gave him immense recognition and also won him his first award for a Negative Role. His second big role came in the form of Naamkaran where he was seen as a formidable police officer and that won him lots of accolades. Shrenu Parikh-Zain Imam’s Ek Brham Sarvagun Sampanna to Go on Air From THIS Date – Find Out.

And while we can go on and on about his professional choices, on the eve of his 32nd birthday, here are a few interesting tidbits that you must know about Zain Imam! FIRST PICS From Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’s Shoot: Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Zain Imam Are All Set to Take Over Argentina!.

Zain Imam is an Amity University MBA Graduate, but he did not find working under someone too much appealing.

He has quite the ad portfolio after having modelled for brands like McDowell's No.1, Aldo Group, Reebok, Garnier Men Lip Balm. He has also worked for Hike Messenger, Bikaji Rishtey Sweets etc.

Zain Imam is an automobile lover and recently purchased a Triumph Bonneville Bobber motorbike.

Nina Dobrev and Jennifer Lawrence are his celebrity crushes and he desires to work with them both.

He has a huge sweet tooth and can consume anything and everything sweet.

The secret behind Zain's ripped physique is that he is a fitness freak and is into mixed martial arts to keep all that sugar in control. Happy Birthday, Zain Imam!