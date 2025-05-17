Famous People Born on May 18: May 18 is notable for the birthdays of several influential figures across various fields. Pope John Paul II, born in 1920, served as the head of the Catholic Church and played a pivotal role in global religious and political affairs. Tina Fey, born in 1970, is an acclaimed comedian, writer, and actress, renowned for her work on Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock. Shivangi Joshi, an Indian television actress born in 1998, gained fame for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. H.D. Deve Gowda, born in 1933, served as the 11th Prime Minister of India. Omar Khayyam, born in 1048, was a Persian polymath known for his contributions to mathematics, astronomy, and poetry. Zain Imam, born in 1987, is an Indian television actor recognised for his roles in various Hindi TV serials. Sonalee Kulkarni, born in 1988, is a prominent actress in Marathi cinema. Ryan Sessegnon, born in 2000, is an English professional footballer who plays as a left-back or left winger. May 18 birthdays fall under the Taurus zodiac sign. May 18, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Pope John Paul II (18 May 1920 – 2 April 2005)
Omar Khayyam (18 May 1048 – 4 December 1131)

