The quirky trailer of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is out and Zakir Khan is back with a bang as 'Indore ka Sakht Launda' Ronny. Backed by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show has been created by the lead actor Zakir Khan himself. The series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.

Watch Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Trailer Below:

