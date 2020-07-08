Singer of Walk Te Moon, Nicholas Petricca came out as bisexual in his recent post. Just a few days after Pride month ended, the singer took to social media to share the big news. The singer in a detailed Instagram post with a video where he identified as bisexual. Sharing the news, he said, "My whole life I have passed for a 'normal person,' cisgender straight guy, and this has afforded me a life of privilege. virtually no name-calling or bullying or hardship around my sexuality really at all." YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out As a Transgender Woman in an Emotional Video Revealing Her Journey.

The singer also wrote a positive message along with his post as he wrote, " I want you to know whoever you are, however, you’re built, however, you were created, however you share your love with another human being, I LOVE YOU." Nicholas began his post with a simple declaration as he said, "I am Bisexual. today is the last day of Pride Month here in the year 2020, and I think it’s time I said that." The singer got a lot of love and support after his confession.

Check Out His Post Here:

Nicholas concluded his video saying, "That’s what we’re up to. That’s what I’m here for. So I hope you have the best year of your life, and I love you, and happy f***in’ Pride."

