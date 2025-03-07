Mumbai, March 7: Author Tahira Kashyap delivered a powerful message on Women’s Day, standing firm against anti-feminist groups who oppose the celebration of the day. In a video shared on her Instagram handle, the star wife and writer addressed the misconceptions surrounding feminism and reaffirmed the importance of celebrating Women’s Day as a symbol of equality, not superiority. Sharing her video, she wrote, “Not for the men who are comrades in this movement; being feminist doesn’t mean you hate men or feel superior to them. It’s all about equality; that’s it #HappyWomensDay #HappyWomensDay2024.”

In the clip, Tahira could be heard saying, “Wishing myself and all of you a very happy Women’s Day. But there are a few people who get upset about this. Anti-feminist groups are against celebrating this day, to my utter dismay. They say that the wrong message is being sent, that there's a movement happening in films, books, and social media that is misleading others.” She added, “When you are neither a daughter nor a feminist, it just seems like a pointless movement. Why do men feel threatened by progress? Why does it hurt their ego? Why does their success feel like a personal rejection to you? Today or any day, we will celebrate Women’s Day. This movement will not stop.” Happy Women’s Day 2025: From Personal Wellbeing to Self-Care, Make These Lifestyle Changes Today for Better Quality of Life.

Several B-town actresses have expressed their thoughts on women’s empowerment, stressing the importance of equality, support, and the need for society to value women in every aspect of life. Speaking to the media at an event, actress Dia Mirza stated, “I think there are few things that every woman everywhere needs to be recognized: one that everyone has the right to achieve the full potential of her being and that nothing in the world should ever stop her, and women supporting women can truly advance this work and can make this reality possible.” International Women’s Day 2025: Why Do We Celebrate the Day on March 8? Brief History and Significance of IWD Explained.

International Women's Day, celebrated every year on March 8, takes on special meaning this year as it commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. This landmark framework, widely supported across the globe, remains the most comprehensive effort to advance the rights of women and girls worldwide.

