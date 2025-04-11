Mumbai, April 11: Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who recently shared that her breast cancer had recurred after eight years, in a post on social media talked about how hospitals and music are deeply connected. Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared how a doctor at the scanning area had his playlist on to lighten up her mood. She wrote: “As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, " Sir I appreciate your gesture but pls ‘isse toh band hi kardo!’ (sic)'”

Tahira then revealed that anaesthesiologist asked her which song she would like to listen to before “being knocked out.” “In the OT the lovely anaesthesiologist asked me which song would I like to listen to before being knocked out. I saw all the tools coming in and being prepped in the trays. This was the song playing in my head!” After the surgery, Tahira recalled: “Hours after the surgery the doc asked me to take a few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients choice of consuming news. This 70 year old lady with her room's door ajar was keenly listening to an actor's love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship.” ‘Back Home and Recovering’: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Wife Tahira Kashyap Shares a Health Update After Breast Cancer Relapse Treatment.

“Few minutes later I saw her stumbling out of her room racing ahead of me. I can swear I heard her saying agar yeh itna dangal macha sakten hain toh main kyon nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!” For the caption, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected! #HospitalChronicles (Read each one with its music piece).

It was on April 7, when Tahira shared on social media that her breast cancer had returned for the second time. She shared a post that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this." (sic) In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Wife Tahira Kashyap ‘My Hero’ in Emotional Reaction As Her Breast Cancer Relapses After Seven Years.

“Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through. (sic)” Tahira was initially diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2018, the earliest stage where abnormal cells remain confined to the breast ducts or lobules and do not spread to nearby tissues.

