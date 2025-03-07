International Women’s Day (IWD is a global occasion dedicated to recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in various fields. This special day dedicated to women also helps in raising awareness about gender equality, and advocating for women’s rights. It serves as a reminder of the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions of women throughout history and encourages people to remember and celebrate them. Women’s History Month 2025 Dates, Theme and Colors: Know Meaning, Significance and Symbolism of Colours Purple, White and Green for the Month-Long Observance.

International Women's Day is also an opportunity to highlight the challenges women continue to face, such as gender-based discrimination, unequal pay, and limited access to education and healthcare in many parts of the world. In this article, let's know more about why do we celebrate International Women’s Day and the significance of the annual event dedicated to honouring and celebrating women. Happy Women’s Day 2025 Wishes: Share IWD Messages, Inspiring Quotes, HD Images, Greetings and Wallpapers To Honour and Empower Women.

International Women’s Day History and Significance

Despite advancements in women's rights, disparities remain in areas like equal pay, access to education, and leadership opportunities. International Women's Day unites people globally to advocate for policies and initiatives that empower women, ensuring that they have the same opportunities and rights as men in every sector of society. International Women's Day is a public holiday in several countries.

The origins of International Women’s Day date back to the early 20th century when women across different countries began demanding better working conditions, voting rights, and equal opportunities. The first National Women’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, initiated by the Socialist Party of America. Inspired by this, the idea of an international celebration was proposed at the 1910 International Socialist Women's Congress in Copenhagen and on March 19, 1911, the first official International Women’s Day was observed in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. Since then, International Women’s Day has grown into a globally recognised event.

Each year, IWD is marked with campaigns, events, and discussions centered around a specific theme, urging societies to take collective action in building a more inclusive world. Despite significant progress, the day continues to be a crucial reminder of the work that remains in achieving true gender equality.

