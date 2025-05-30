There are many Indian celebrities who have bravely battled cancer and emerged stronger, inspiring millions with their courage. Some of them are cricketer Yuvraj Singh, actress Sonali Bendre, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, and other Stars like Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, and Lisa Ray have shared their journeys publicly on global platforms like social media to spread awareness and hope. However, for a few, the deadly disease returned after the initial diagnosis and treatment. Recently, Indian television star Dipika Kakar revealed that she is diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. June 1 marks National Cancer Survivors Day 2025 with an aim to raise awareness and honour the cancer survivors, fighters and caretakers. In this article, meet the Indian celebrities who fought cancer and triumphed, while for a few, the deadly disease recurred.

Dipika Kakar

Recently, popular television actress Deepika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. She shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "As you all know, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... Walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it was a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) ... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen, experienced! I am positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshAllah! With my entire family by my side and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this, too! InshaAllah, keep me in your prayers! Lots Of Love, Dipika"

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who was seen in various television serials and shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and more, in 2024, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She openly shared her journey on Instagram while updating her fans about her journey and medications.

Yuvraj Singh

Well-known cricketer Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with one of the rare forms of lung cancer, which is known as mediastinal seminoma, back in 2011. He went to the USA to continue all his medications, and after that, he made an inspirational comeback in cricket.

Sonali Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with the most dangerous metastatic breast cancer back in 2018, and she underwent instant treatment in New York. Now, she is doing better and inspiring millions of people from all across the globe to fight back against cancer with a bright smile and full of confidence.

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, an author and filmmaker, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018. On her social media profile, Tahira documented her whole journey to break all the stigmas around cancer disease and encourage the world to have early detection and to go for regular health checkups. However, in 2025, the filmmaker-writer revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time, seven years after her initial diagnosis in 2018.

Taking proper medications and doing regular health check-ups is something which can save you and protect you from contracting any cancer disease and give you a happy and healthy life.

