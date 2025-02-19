The internet is filled with memes and moments that become a sensation for a few days and then we forget all about it. But sometimes, the person behind the meme continues to be a sensation and inspires us all. And that is the story of Dananeer Mobeen. The girl who gave us the catchphrase for every party and the banger remixes that continue to live in our mind rent-free - Pawri Ho Rahi Hai. Since her rise to fame in 2021 with "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" funny memes and remixes, the young YouTuber and influencer has scaled in popularity and has evolved into a celebrated actress in Pakistan. With phenomenal successful shows like Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri and Meem Se Mohabbat helping her build a loyal fanbase. As her latest show - Meem Se Mohabbat featuring Ahad Raza Mir, one of the most bankable Pakistani actors, continues to be the top-rated Pakistani drama of all time, here’s everything you need to know about Who is Dananeer Mobeen, what is she up to and how she used her "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" fame.

Who is Dananeer Mobeen?

Born on December 27, 2001, Dananeer Mobeen is a popular Pakistani YouTuber and actress who rose to fame in 2021 with her viral "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" clip. The actress previously posted a few make-up tutorials and travel vlogs. In fact, her "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" clip was also from a vlog where she was enjoying herself with her friends. The clip instantly went viral with everyone from locals to brands and even composers like Yashraj Mukhate using her audio to create some of the most groovy content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Dananeer Mobeen’s Rise to Fame

While most people who break out into the meme culture are just as quickly forgotten, Dananeer’s story is an inspiration to many. Her increased popularity helped her to pursue a career in acting while continuing on with her education. She made her TV debut with a role in the popular drama Sinf-e-Aahan (2021-2022). She went on to star in several other dramas, including the 2023 hit Pakistani romance show - Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri. Her most recent show - Meem Se Mohabbat, where she pairs opposite Ahad Raza Mir - marks Ahad’s comeback to Pakistani television and has already gained immense popularity. Dananeer was also awarded the Best Emerging Talent Award in Lux Style Awards 2023 for her role in Sinf-e-Aahan. 'Meem Se Mohabbat': Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Office Romance Drama Narrating Roshi and Talha's Love Story Has Audience in a Chokehold (Watch Videos).

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

Education, Degree and Graduation - A Top Priority For Dananeer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Teaser Featuring Ahad and Dananeer!

What is most inspiring about Dananeer is that in a time and age where people are focused on just securing fame, she did that while also pursuing a proper college education. The young actress shared pictures from her graduation, thanking her family, friends and crew, who played a key role in helping her not just scale heights in the entertainment industry but also gain a professional education with a bachelor's degree in film and digital art. Khushhal Khan and Dananeer Mobeen Viral Video: Clip of 'Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri' Couple Generates Buzz Online After Pakistani Actor Saves His Co-Star From Falling at the Hum Awards Event.

Hailing from an army background, Dananeer has been very vocal about her love for acting, while her shows have also been focused on capturing women as strong individuals with autonomy and independence. You can catch Dananeer on Hum TV’s Meem Se Mohabbat on TV as well as on their YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2025 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).