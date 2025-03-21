Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) has broken its own records to top the TRP charts and has become one of the most talked about Pakistani dramas across the world. Touted to be Ahad Raza Mir’s comeback show to Pakistani television, Meem Se Mohabbat has been making fans swoon with its brilliant chemistry and compelling storyline. And the latest episode of the show is sure to live up to the hype that has been created around it. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 28 finally gave us a more detailed glimpse into everything from Roshi’s(played by Dananeer Mobeen) plan to counter Shariq’s blackmail to Talha’s pleas to Roshi to reconsider her decision to marry Shariq. Here’s everything that went down on Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 28. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 27 Written Update: Roshi Concocts a 'Death Plan' for Shariq, Talha Is Crestfallen by Roshi's Wedding Date Announcement.

The episode begins with a glimpse into Roshi’s Mayun ceremony, where her mother and grandmother break down and reminisce about what they will miss once she is married and leaves this home. Here, Roshi once again mentions that she will be back soon (leaning heavily into Roshi’s “death plan” for Shariq. While Roshi does a great job of consoling her own family and celebrating the ceremony, Talha is seen suffering alone in his room as he tries to grapple with the reality that Roshi is intent on marrying Shariq.

In a desperate attempt to break things off, Talha calls Roshi and once again urges her not to marry Shariq. He also tells her that if she really wants to marry someone out of the anger she has for him, then she should do it with someone who is worthy and good. While Roshi once again shuts him down, we see the tears she held on through her ceremony finally break free. She does invite him to her wedding and asks her to be there as a supportive friend. Both Roshi and Talha are seen being extremely troubled by the turn of events.

As we finally reach the day of the event, Roshi receives Shariq’s call just as she wakes up. While he tries to incite more fear into her and enjoy his wallowing and suffering, Roshi immediately clocks him and makes various fun conversations that continue to hint that Roshi is actually planning Shariq’s murder. She also jokingly tells him that she will take his life away. Roshi’s feisty replies add to Shariq’s worry and suffering. While Roshi’s family is busy with the final touch ups for her wedding, she once again tells her sister Mahi to take care of her bag that she would need during her Ruksati. She also tells her to stay at home and have her phone available, saying that she might need to call her.

Roshi and her family finally reach the wedding hall, where she is seen to be her own nonchalant self. Meanwhile, Shariq is at a salon, alone, getting ready for his wedding. He is seen talking to his friend, breaking down his plans for Roshi. He reveals that after marrying Roshi, he intends to leak her video to her family. Another customer at the saloon is seen intently listening to Shariq’s conversation.

At the Ahmeds’ residence, a sombre Abid uncle tries to console Mohid who expresses his sadness that Roshi and Talha are not getting married as he wanted. However, Talha walks in at that moment and tells them that he does not plan to go to Roshi’s wedding. Abid uncle also asks Talha where he was, which he evades with a vague answer. When Abid uncle presses him to go to the wedding once, he immediately agrees and gets ready.

At the wedding venue, Roshi’s family attend to the guests and Roshi has a fun interaction with her first prospective groom and neighbour - Rohail. While Rohail attends the wedding with his wife Jasmine, he is seen making comedic jibes at the fact that it is his first love’s wedding. He also has a heart-to-heart conversation with Roshi about their initial interactions while Jasmine tries to understand their complicated history. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 28 Fans' Reactions: Ahad Raza Mir's Talha Is 'Meem Se Mafia' or 'Meem Se Mysterious' Ask Netizens Seeing His Swag at Roshi's Wedding!

Roshi is shocked to see Talha enter the wedding, where he meets her father and Dada Jaan with a smile on his face. While Mohid is crestfallen, Talha encourages him to go and give Roshi company. The two reunite and have a smile on their face. He also follows Mohid and congratulates Roshi on her wedding. When Roshi asks him if he is going to try and talk her out of this wedding one last time, he confirms that it is not his intent. This leaves Roshi crestfallen. However, Talha tells Roshi that he hopes she gets exactly what she loves (Aapko wahi haasil ho jo aap chahti hai) and gives her his blessings.

On the other hand, as Shariq is driving back from the salon, we see two men stop his car and drag him into a jeep and kidnap him. Everyone at Shariq’s home is worried as he has not arrived. Similarly, Roshi’s family is also seen as being troubled as the baraat fails to arrive even though the time of the wedding comes and goes. While everyone else is stressed about the turn of events, we see Talha sitting nonchalantly.

While Roshi’s family tries to contact Shariq and his family, Abid uncle tries to initiate a conversation with Talha by citing that everyone is worried by the delay. However, Talha once again coolly responds that it is, after all, Roshi’s wedding; it could not have gone smoothly. Abid uncle walks away from Talha after this response, and we see Talha patiently waiting with a calm and composed attitude.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 28 Full Video:

With the teaser promo for next week’s episode confirming for fans that they very well may be getting the much-awaited #TalRosh wedding very soon, fans have not been able to keep calm. From the overall pacing and flow of the episode to the sheer amount of suspense and excitement it managed to create, fans have been singing praises for the genius of Meem Se Mohabbat. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The show is also streamed on YouTube for the global audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).