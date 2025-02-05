Pakistani dramas have always had a way of connecting with the South Asian community in a short time, thanks to their compelling storyline, emotional rawness and the sensitivity with which they treat every aspect of love. From Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s Humsafar to the more recent Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, starring Fahaad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, the dramas have not only found a strong pillar of support in Pakistani but have a loyal fan base across borders in India. The latest show that has transcended borders and has us in a chokehold is Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen’s Meem Se Mohabbat. They portray the roles of 'Sir' Talha Ahmed and 'Miss' Ayat Sulaiman aka Roshi. Written by Farhat Ishtiaq of the Humsafar fame, this show has captivated audiences with the fool-proof grumpy sunshine narrative and made a place in their hearts by addressing serious issues like the age gap and power imbalances in a workplace romance.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Story and Cast

Directed by Ali Hasaan, Meem Se Mohabbat premiered across Pakistan in December 2024 and was touted to be the much-awaited return of Ahad Raza Mir to Pakistani television. The celebrated actor, who last appeared in Danish Nawaz’s Hum Tum in 2022, had taken a break from traditional TV to work on his other projects. The teasers of the show create intrigue by setting the premise of the story, where Ahad (playing the role of Talha Ahmed) - is a single parent to a silent and reserved Mohid (portrayed by child actor Abu Hurairah) and is consumed by his own grief. Ahad's real father and veteran actor Asif Raza Mir plays his father on the screen as well in Meem Se Mohabbat.

Meet 'Talha Ahmed' Played by Ahad Raza Mir in 'Meem Se Mohabbat'

Opposite him, we have the "Party Ho Rahi Hai" meme girl - Dananeer Mobeen, who has already made a special place in fans’ hearts with her work on the small screen. Her last show - Mohabbat Gumshada Meri - was a universally beloved romance that brushed upon the importance of giving love the time it needs to evolve. The actress plays a full-of-life Roshi in Meem Se Mohabbat and is the perfect sunshine to Ahad’s grumpy.

Meet 'Roshi' Played by Dananeer Mobeen in 'Meem Se Mohabbat'

Meem Se Mohabbat is already inching towards its halfway mark as Episode 15 is set to air this week and has been trending week on week. The show has marked a remarkable journey as the lead pair have already built a relationship that began with disdain, moved to hate and is now at the cusp of love. But with challenges like their age gap, Talha’s own grief and self-doubt and Roshi’s innocent naivety all standing in the way of the couple coming together, fans are excited to see where the story heads.

Watch Video of 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 15 Promo:

One of the key reasons that Meem Se Mohabbat works so well is the ease with which it handles a difficult topic - an age gap romance - without brushing over the real issues in it. The show has received heavy praise across borders for this, as well as the refreshing slow burn that has us on the edge of our seats, week after week. The show also captured the realities of workplace harassment, grief, the process of moving ahead from death and the guilt that often comes with losing the ones we love. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday at 8PM PKT and is subsequently released on the Hum TV YouTube channel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2025 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).