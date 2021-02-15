If your timeline is filled with "Pawri hori hai" videos, memes and jokes you are not alone. A 19-year-old influencer from Pakistan is going viral after she shared a video where she can be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)." Ever since the video, #PawriHoriHai, has taken social media by storm and after Yashraj Mukhate's rendition, Indian fans cannot keep calm! However, NOW the 'Pawri Horahi Hai' Pakistani Influencer aka Dananeer Mobeen has released another video of her performing on the Yashraj Mukhate new composition. ‘Yeh Hamari Car Hai, Yeh Hum Hai, Yeh Hamari Pawri Hori Hai’ Is the New Funny Meme Material; PIB, Yashraj Mukhate and Netflix Join Pakistani Girl’s Party!

So yes, the "pawry" is still on. Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media while she was vacationing in a hilly location and made a 15-second video. All she said was "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai" and now fans are going crazy. Not just the viral video but people are also making funny memes and jokes related to it. She captioned the new video with, "Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai. 🙊 something exciting coming soon". You have to check out 'Pawri Horahi Hai' Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen performing on Yashraj Mukhate's rendition:

Pawri tou abb shuru huwi haai. 🙊 something exciting coming soon 🥳🥳 #pawrihorihai pic.twitter.com/RoDmgTNeHs — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 15, 2021

Mukhate made a new composition like he always does and captioned the post with: "Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai." Check out the viral video:

Check out Funny 'Pawri Horahi Hai' Memes and Jokes:

Watching something with your friends ❌ Netflix pawri ho rahi hai ✅ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2021

Yeh humari car hai Yeh hum hai Aur yaha humari pawri ho rahi hai Idk why this is stuck in my head I can't focus on my studies 💔😭 — 𝐑𝐢𝐚🌻 (@deewaanimastani) February 12, 2021

Me after seeing pawri ho rahi hai meme everywhere #pawrihoraihai pic.twitter.com/fbs0GtKzY1 — Saanel (@PLEASEbroSTFU) February 13, 2021

Hello everyone, pawri horai hai? 🥳🙊 pic.twitter.com/pfIkRdkbKc — Dananeer Mobeen 🌻 (@DananeerM) February 14, 2021

Apart from Netflix and others who are making funny memes and jokes on this trends, PIB Fact Check's official account tweeted as well saying that one may not be able to "pawwry" at the moment, but people who missed out can join their party to bust fake news.

