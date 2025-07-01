The Instagram accounts of many Pakistani actors including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi and Danish Taimoor are now visible in India. However, Instagram accounts of other Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Atif Aslam continue to remain unavailable for Indian netizens. Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane and Mahira Khan Removed From ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and ‘Raees’ Posters on Music Apps Amid India-Pakistan Conflict; Harshvardhan Rane Reacts.

Refreshing your memory, a ban on the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors in India was placed after the unfortunate Pahalgam attack on April 22, which led to the demise of at least 26 civilians.

Mainly Hindu tourists were targeted in the terror attack, responsibility for which was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based, UN-designated, Islamist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Avenging the attack, the Indian Armed Forces also launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to a war-like situation across the LoC.

Refreshing your memory, Mawra made her Bollywood debut back in 2016 with the film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane. However, later she was removed from the sequel of the movie.

Rane took to his official Instagram account and issued a statement saying that he would refuse to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2 if the producers went ahead with the same cast for the sequel. ‘Mawra Hocane Definitely...’: ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Directors Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru Reveal if Pakistani Actress Will Be Cast in Sequel of Their Popular Romantic Film.

"While I am grateful for the experience, however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Recently, Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has also been facing backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3. The movie was not even released in India amidst the ongoing row.

