Japanese girl group XG, who are enjoying the response to their 3rd single "SHOOTING STAR", entered the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart, which is the most authoritative radio chart in the US. The group was placed at number 40 alongside artists such as Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Lizzo. While Joji was the first Japanese artist to make the list, XG are the first female Japanese artists to enter the top 40, as well as the first Japanese group. XG Have Released the Music Video for Their Song, 'LEFT RIGHT' - Watch

XG and have been active across Global media in the US, South America, South East Asia, and South Korea. Recently, both "SHOOTING STAR" and "LEFT RIGHT" charted in the Spotify Viral Top 100 in 46 regions including the US, the UK, Japan, and South Korea as well as the wider global chart. XG's momentum is growing steadily in the US and their phenomenal success looks set to continue.

