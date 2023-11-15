In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), Armaan, visiting Vidhya, initially tries to mislead her but eventually confesses that he's there for a crucial reason. Vidhya appreciates his honesty, revealing she also has some business in the area. Meanwhile, Akshara, hiding, watches the Goenkas depart and experiences a moment of longing. Abhira discovers a beautiful bridal dress at the reception, assuming it's from Yuvraj, leading to a confrontation. Armaan, curious about a note from Ruhi, finds her phone number inside a balloon and faces teasing from his siblings. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 14, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Plans To Confess His Feelings to Ruhi, Akshara Scolds Abhira for Coming Home Drunk!

Later, Armaan, accompanied by Sanjay, heads to meet Yuvraj. Abhira, on the phone with Akshara, assures her she has gathered all the supplies but is surprised by dancers and a wedding card with her name on it. Yuvraj, appearing behind the card, asserts that Abhira should decide everything about the wedding. Feeling harassed, Abhira confronts Yuvraj, who, unfazed, expresses admiration for her fiery spirit. Abhira vows to take action against his harassment.

Back home, Abhira, emotional, reassures Akshara that she will rectify the situation. The episode concludes with Akshara and Abhira bidding farewell to the Poddars while Abhira prays they never visit again. Ruhi eagerly awaits Armaan's call in Udaipur, while Armaan is interrupted by Charu, who requests him to seek his mother's permission to work at the dancing institute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).