Bihar Legislative Council 2020 Election: Polling And Counting of Votes For 9 Vacant Seats on July 6

Bihar, June 15: Elections for nine vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council will be held on July 6: Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be on the same day at 5 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The issue of notification is on June 18, and the last date of making nominations is on June 25. On the following day, June 26, scrutiny of nominations will take place. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29. July 8 is the date before which election procedure shall be completed, according to the commission. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: How Voting Takes Place And Other Details About Biennial Polls of June 19.

Last month, the Election Commission allowed Maharashtra to hold elections to fill nine vacancies in the state’s legislative council. But the candidates, including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, were elected unopposed, negating the need for an election. The Election Commission last week gave its nod for holding elections to 24 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, which had been deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

