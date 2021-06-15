New Delhi, June 15: One year after the Galwan valley escalation between China and India, 43 per cent of Indian consumers did not buy any made-in-China products in the last 12 months, as per a survey by Local Circles.

Of those Indian consumers who purchased them, 60 per cent bought only 1-2 items. Galwan Valley Clash: Indian Army Develops Military Infrastructure, Deploys Around 60,000 Troops

Majority Indian consumers who purchased made in China products did so because they are the cheapest available option and offer value for money.

However, 40 per cent of them also highlighted uniqueness and 38 per cent highlighted quality as a differentiator and that is something the Government of India and Indian manufacturers and MSMEs must act upon.

Post the attack on Indian soldiers in Galwan valley, many Indians had expressed their intent to boycott Chinese-made products. The LocalCircles survey conducted in November 2020 around the festive season indicated that 71 per cent of Indian consumers did not purchase Made in China products, and many of those who did ended up doing so because of their lower prices.

With most of that year being induced by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, household earnings were severely impacted, and for some buying the lowest cost product was not a choice but the only option and hence they ended up buying Chinese items. Indian Army Pays Tributes to Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash

The survey found out from those Indian consumers who purchased made-in-China products in the last 12 months, 60 per cent bought only 1-2 items. 14 per cent said they bought 3-5 products, 7 per cent bought 5-10, 2 per cent said 10-15, and another 2 per cent said more than 20 products. 10 per cent couldn't say. This indicates that of those who did buy Chinese products in the last 12 months, a majority 60 per cent bought 1-2 items only.

The responses on an aggregate basis indicate that 70 per cent of Indian consumers who purchased made in China products in the last 12 months did so because they felt products offered value for money. This question in the survey received 8,754 responses.

Alternatively, if we are to separately seek out reasons why Indian consumers bought made-in-China products, 70 per cent voted for "value for money", 40 per cent said "uniqueness", and 38 per cent cited "better quality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).