New Delhi, May 11: With the national capital witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases on May 9 and 10 from the record high since the last few days, the state administration on Tuesday claimed that there is no dearth of ICU beds in the hospitals.

Not only the daily positive cases but daily positivity rate of COVID-19 in the national capital has also come down to below 20 per cent. It was reported at 19.10 per cent on May 10.

The state administration said that another 500-bed COVID-19 care centre with ICU and Oxygen facility has been established at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital and 400 bed COVID-19 care centre was set up by Gurudwara Rakab Ganj which was attached with LNJP hospital on Monday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Asks Centre to Share COVID-19 Vaccine Formula with Other Companies to Scale Up Production

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the second wave of COVID-19 is dipping gradually in the city and there is no shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients.

"Lockdown has been successful as the number of daily cases has reduced in the last few days. Vaccination is in full swing and we have set a target to vaccinate all citizens of the national capital within next three months," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference on Tuesday. There is No Shortage of ICU & Oxygen Beds in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi had reported over 28,000 new cases in a day on April 21, the highest daily positive cases since the pandemic began early last year. The Chief Minister claimed that the state administration has not only arranged beds and other medical facilities to COVID-19 patients, it has also started preparing for a third possible wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital.

