There is No Shortage of ICU & Oxygen Beds in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal Amid COVID-19 Spike :

Corona cases are going down in Delhi, so is the second wave. With your cooperation lockdown was successful. We've increased number of Oxygen beds in past few days. Y'day we started 500 new ICU beds near GTB Hospital. Now there's no shortage of ICU & Oxygen beds in Delhi: CM pic.twitter.com/cByeriGuGg — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

