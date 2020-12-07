New Delhi, December 7: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday announced AIIMS PG 2021 final result. Candidates can check their scores at the official website - aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS PG 2021 exam was conducted in two stages for admission to DM/MCh and MD programmes at participating institutes.

The first round of AIIMS PG 2021 was declared on November 26. The stage 1 exam was conducted on November 20. It was a computer-based test. Shortlisted candidates were called for the second stage of the exam which was held between December 2 and December 4.

The second stage of the exam includes Departmental, Clinical, Practical or Lab-based assessment. AIIMS published the merit and waiting list of candidates. Candidates can apply for admission to AIIMS campuses at Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur, Rishikesh. The exam was also conducted for different departments of AIIMS New Delhi.

The candidates should have three years requisite tenure and qualifying degree by January 31, 2021, to apply for the further admission process. All required documents should also be produced at the time of reporting. Candidates must send a scanned copy of the form to aiims.reg.sracad@gmail.com By December 19 this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).