New Delhi, January 6: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the AISSEE 2022 admit card from the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held on Sunday, i.e, January 9, across various centres in the country.

The examination will be held for admission to class 6 and class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. The written examination will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm for class 6, and for class 9 candidates, it will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. NIOS Public Exam 2022 Admit Card Released At Official Website nios-voc.demodevelopment.com; Here Steps To Download The Admit Card.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on “Download Admit Card – AISSEE 2022” link.

A new page will open.

Enter your login credentials, including application number and date of birth

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the admit card.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference

The admit card contains important information regarding the exam, including reporting time, address of the venue and other details. Candidates should also verify the details mentioned on the admit card. It is advised to visit the official website for more information regarding the exam.

