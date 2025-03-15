Mumbai, March 15: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) began the AP EAPCET 2025 exam registration today, March 15. Candidates interested in applying for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can register for the examination by visiting the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The registration process, which began today, will end on April 24. Following this, the correction window will open on May 6 and close on May 8. The AP EAMCET admit cards are likely to be available for download on or by May 12. It must be noted that the AP EAPCET exam will be held on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses and from May 21 to May 27 for Engineering courses. TSPSC Group 3 Results 2025 Announced: Result Declared for 1363 Vacancies, Know Steps To Download Scorecard at tspsc.gov.in.

How To Apply for AP EAPCET 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP EAMCET 2025 registration link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Register and login using your details and other credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

For the engineering course, the question paper will consist of 160 questions of which 80 will be for Mathematics, 40 for Physics and 40 for Chemistry. All questions will be objective (multiple-choice) and carry one mark each. On the other hand, the Agriculture and Pharmacy course question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany 40, Zoology 40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. JEE Main 2025 Session 2: City Intimation Slip To Release Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download & Important Guidelines.

Similar to engineering courses, all questions in Agriculture and Pharmacy courses are objective (multiple-choice), with each question carrying one mark. The registration fee is INR 600 for candidates belonging to the open category, INR 500 for SC/ST candidates, and INR 550 for BC candidates.

