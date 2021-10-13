Patna, October 13: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Wednesday released the BCECE Lateral Entry (LE) 2021 examination result 2021. The board released the result for three groups - BCECE (LE) engineering, BCECE (LE) paramedical, and BCECE (LE) pharmacy degree programmes. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the board- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The BCECE LE 2021 merit list was also released along with the result on the official website. The board issued the result in the form of a rank card. Candidates need to login with their credentials, including roll number and date of birth, to check the result. AP Ed. CET 2021 Results Declared By Andhra University At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Visit the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the BCECE LE 2021 result link

A new page will reopen.

Enter your login credentials - roll number, and date of birth

The BCECE LE 2021 Result cum rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

The exam was conducted for admissions into professional courses in different engineering, medical and agriculture colleges under the Bihar government. Students shortlisted in the exam will be called for counselling. The board has not yet announced the counselling dates. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates on counselling dates.

