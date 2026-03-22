Mumbai, March 22: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Advance City Intimation Slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates registered for the second session of this national-level engineering entrance exam can now access their city allotment details through the official NTA website. This release allows aspirants to identify the specific city where their examination center will be located, facilitating early travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the April testing window.

How to Access the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download the slip by visiting the official JEE Main portal at jeemain.nta.ac.in and logging in with their application number and date of birth. It is important to note that the City Intimation Slip is not the Admit Card. This document is strictly an advance notification regarding the city where the examination center is situated. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: BSEB 12th Results Expected by March 25, Know How To Check Scorecard.

The NTA has advised candidates to verify their personal details on the slip immediately. In the event of any discrepancies or difficulty in downloading the document, applicants are encouraged to contact the NTA helpdesk or send an email to the official support address provided on the website.

JEE Main 2026 Schedule for Session 2

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is scheduled to be conducted in early April. Following the release of the city slip, the formal Admit Cards - which contain the specific center name, shift timings, and reporting instructions - are expected to be issued approximately three days before the commencement of the examination. The Session 2 exams are critical for students looking to improve their scores from the first session or for those appearing for the first time this year. The best of the two NTA scores will be considered for the final merit list and ranking.

JEE Main 2026 Examination Structure

The JEE Main serves as the primary screening test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (B.E./B.Tech) at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The exam consists of two papers: Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech courses and Paper 2 for B.Arch and B.Planning. It is conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with the exception of the Drawing Test in Paper 2A, which is held in pen-and-paper format. Goa Board HSSC Result 2026 Out at results.gbshsegoa.net, 92.9% Students Pass Class 12 Exams.

Security and Technical Guidelines

To ensure a fair examination process, the NTA has reinforced strict protocols regarding prohibited items and biometric attendance. Candidates are reminded that the City Intimation Slip must be kept for reference, but the final Admit Card is the mandatory document required for entry into the exam hall. Aspirants are advised to monitor the official NTA and JEE Main websites regularly for the latest updates on shift schedules and post-exam procedures, including the release of provisional answer keys and result dates.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).