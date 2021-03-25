Patna, March 25: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the BSEB 12th result 2021 or Intermediate final exam results on the official websites. The results will be out online at bsebbihar.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Class 12 exams concluded on February 13. JEE Main March 2021 Result Announced, 13 Candidates Score 100 Percentile; Students Can Check Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The board had earlier released the answer key for the objective type questions. The candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer till March 16. More than 13,50,000 students filled up Bihar BSEB Class 12 board exams form.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the 'Results' section on the home page.

Click on the link that says, "Class 12 Intermediate Results."

Select your stream and enter your BSEB Class 12th roll number.

Click on submit button and your BSEB Intermediate final exam result 2021 will be displayed.

Download it and take the print out.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB Class 12th Board Examination are required to secure a minimum of 22 percent marks in each subject in order to get the pass certificate. For candidates who could not secure the minimum passing marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.

