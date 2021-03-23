Patna, March 23: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the result of Class 12 Board Examination for the academic year 2020-21 during this week. The results, once declared, will be available online on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will be able to check their score card on onlinebseb.in and bsebssresult.com as well. The board has completed the evaluation of answer sheets, result creation and is currently undertaking the process of topper verification. IBPS PO Mains 2020–21 Scorecard Released, Students Can Check Scores Online at ibps.in; Check Steps To Download.

Minimum Passing Score: For the academic year 2020-21, around 13 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 board examination. The Bihar School Education Board has already released the answer key for all the objective questions in the exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. It also provided an opportunity for the students to raise objections and clarify any discrepancies in this regard.

In order to pass the Class 12 Bihar Board Examination, the students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in aggregate. In theory subjects, a minimum of 30 per cent is required to clear the examination. The students need to obtain a minimum passing score in all the subjects - practical, theory- separately to clear the examination. On failing to do so, the students will have to appear for a compartment exams on the subjects they have not attained passing score.

The Class 12 Bihar Board Examination for the academic year 2020-21 begun on February 1 and concluded on February 13. Amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the examination centres were advised to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures.

