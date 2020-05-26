BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Himanshu Raj Tops With 96.20%, Check Bihar Board Class 10 Merit and Toppers’ List Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

After a long wait, the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 matric exam result 2020, today, May 26. Candidates who participated in this year’s board exams can check their scores online at the official websites of Bihar Board; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. It should be noted here that due to heavy traffic, the site may delay in response. Students are hence advised to keep their patience and try again later. They can also check the BSEB 10th result 2020 on alternative sites such as examresults.net. Along with the BSEB 10th board exam result 2020, the Bihar Board has also declared the merit list for matric candidates. Himanshu Raj tops Bihar Board 10th exam 2020 scoring, 96.20%. Check the BSEB 10th Toppers and Merit List in this article below.

Bihar Board conducted the BSEB 10th board exam 2020 from February 17 to February 24. The evaluation process for matric result was started on time, but was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown. However, following precautions, BSEB started its evaluation process and finally declared 10th result in 2020 amid lockdown.

BSEB 10th Board Exam 2020: Merit List

Total number of students - 15,29,323

Total passing percentage- 80.59%

Topper - Himanshu Raj

Topper percentage - 96.20%

BSEB has also declared the 12th board exam result 2020 for all streams. By declaring the class 10 board exam, Bihar Board became the first educational board to announce results amid lockdown. However, this year, the board has not displayed the 10th Matric Result 2020 on affiliated schools because of the pandemic.