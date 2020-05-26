BSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared: Check Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Exam Scores Online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the class 10 matric board exam result 2020 today, May 26. Candidates who appeared in the BSEB 10th board exam 2020 can check their scores online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online. Due to heavy traffic, the websites may take time to respond. Students are advised to keep their patience and check their Bihar Board 10th Result 2020. They can also check the BSEB 10th result 2020 on alternative sites such as examresults.net.

More than 15.29 lakh students had appeared in the Bihar Board Matric exam this year. The evaluation process was halted because of the pandemic; however, it was started soon, following immense precautions to declare the class 10 board exam result 2020 on time. With this, Bihar Board became the first educational board to release both class 10 and class 12 exam results 2020 during the lockdown. Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2020 Declared: 80.44% Pass, Check BSEB Class 12 Marks and Merit List for Commerce, Science and Arts Online.

How to Check BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official websites of Bihar Board; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.

On the homepage, you will find the BSEB 10th result 2020 link activated. Click on that link.

Now enter your details like the roll number, roll code or registration number and submit.

Your BSEB 10th board exam result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check, download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

BSEB conducted the 10th board exam 2020 between February 17 and February 24. This year, the Bihar Board will not display the result in individual schools and students can only check their scores at the official websites. Besides, the annual press conference where the board chairperson addresses students will also not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.