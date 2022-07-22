India, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results today. A few hours after Class 12 examination results were live on cbse.nic.in on Friday morning, the education board released Class 10 scores on their official website.

Apart from the official result CBSE website, which may face huge engagement on server due to rush in checking score, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecard is available on the DigiLocker and UMANG app among others. Inorder to know their result the students must enter their roll numbers or hall ticket number along with school numbers. This would lead them to download the scorecards.

Soon after CBSE announced the results for both the classes, memes and jokes flooded on social media. CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared Funny Memes, GIFs, Jokes, Images, Puns and Relatable Reactions by Students Go Viral on Twitter!

Last year, CBSE Class 10 result was scheduled as per an alternative means of assessment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to official data, a total of 21,09,208 candidates had registered for the class 10 exams, of which, results of 1976668 students indicate passed. This year, the overall pass percentage has seen a low as compared to the previous year’s 99.04%. CBSE 10th Result 2022 shows pass percentage of 94.40%.

