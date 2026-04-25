The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board results shortly, following the conclusion of examinations held between February 17 and April 10. This year, the board transitioned to an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, a digital evaluation process designed to enhance accuracy and reduce manual errors. Experts suggest that this technological shift could result in an earlier declaration date compared to previous academic cycles.

Digital Evaluation and CBSE Class 12 Result Timeline

The introduction of the OSM system allows examiners to grade answer sheets digitally, streamlining the collation of marks. By automating the verification process, the board aims to deliver more reliable results in a shorter timeframe. While the results were declared on May 13 last year, the efficiency of the new digital workflow has led to speculation that the 2026 scores may be released ahead of that schedule. ICSE Result 2026 Date: When Will CISCE Announce Class 10 Results at results.cisce.org?

Official Platforms for Accessing Scores

To manage the high volume of web traffic expected on result day, CBSE has authorised multiple digital platforms for score retrieval. Students can access their marksheets through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

In addition to the official websites, results will be available via the Umang application and through SMS services for students with limited internet connectivity.

Verification of CBSE Class 12 Marksheet via DigiLocker

Students can also use the DigiLocker platform to download their digital marksheets and certificates, which are legally valid for admission purposes. The process involves:

Visiting digilocker.gov.in or downloading the mobile app.

Logging in using a mobile number or registered government identification.

Navigating to the "Education" section and selecting "Central Board of Secondary Education."

Selecting the "Class XII Marksheet" option and enter the required roll number and school details. UK Board Result 2026 Declared: Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Scores Released at ubse.uk.gov.in.

The upcoming Class 12 announcement follows the successful release of the Class 10 results on April 15. This year, 24,71,777 students appeared for the secondary school examinations, with 23,16,008 candidates successfully passing. For the Class 12 cohort, the board is looking to maintain or improve upon last year's performance, which saw an overall pass percentage of 88.39 per cent. Once the 2026 results are live, the board will provide a detailed breakdown of pass percentages, gender-wise performance, and region-specific statistics.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).