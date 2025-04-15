Mumbai, April 15: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the results for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams, with expectations pointing towards a release in the last week of May. While the official date and time have yet to be confirmed, historical trends suggest that results are typically declared around mid- to late May.

This year, the Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4. Following the announcement, students will be able to access their results on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. UP Board Result Date 2025: UP Board Class 10, 12 Results Likely Soon on upmsp.edu.in; Know How To Download.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Results 2025

Visit the official CBSE results portal – results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link for CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'.

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

Click on Submit to view your result.

Download or print a copy of your result for future reference.

In a significant move towards digitalisation, CBSE will offer digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital academic repository, Parinam Manjusha, accessible at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. This initiative aims to streamline the process of obtaining essential academic documents for students. MP Board 10th Result 2025 at mpbse.nic.in Soon: Know How To Check MPBSE Class 10 Results.

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Select either Class 10th or 12th.

Provide the required details, including your school code, roll number and 6-digit security PIN

After filling in the details, click on 'Next'.

To verify the OTP sent to the registered mobile number, enter the OTP and click on 'Submit' to proceed.

Once the process is complete and your details are confirmed, your DigiLocker account will be successfully activated.

Click on 'Go to DigiLocker account' to proceed to your account.

After checking the documents, the CBSE Board Result 2025 will appear.

Parents and students are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the official CBSE platforms for the latest information regarding the results. In 2024, 22,51,812 students registered for the exams, 22,38,827 appeared, and a commendable pass percentage of 93.60%, reflecting the board's commitment to academic excellence.

