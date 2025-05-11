Mumbai, May 11: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 exam results very soon. As seen in the past two years, CBSE typically publishes the results on DigiLocker before issuing an official press release to the media. Once declared, students can access their results on the following platforms: cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app. Let's check the dates, official websites, and ways to check the class 10 team results.

Following its usual pattern, the CBSE generally declares board exam results within 4 to 6 weeks after the exams conclude. This year, the Class 10 exams ended on March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. Based on this timeline, the expected result announcement between May 11 and May 15 falls in line with the board’s typical schedule. CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 Likely Next Week; Know How To Check Marks on DigiLocker and Access Digital Marksheet.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Date and Time

The CBSE Class 10 result for 2025 is expected to be announced between May 11 and May 15. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, preparations are underway to ensure students can access their results across multiple platforms. Over 44 lakh students who took the exams from February 15 to March 18 are currently awaiting their results. CBSE Board Result 2025 Date: Central Board of Secondary Education Likely To Release Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Results Soon on cbse.gov.in; Know How To Check.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Official Websites

Students can check their CBSE Class 10 results on the following official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.gov.in

These platforms will host the Class 10 results once they are officially released by CBSE,

