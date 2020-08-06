New Delhi, August 6: The Consortium of National Law University on Thursday postponed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 once again amid rising coronavirus cases in India. As per the notification on the official website, the exam has been postponed until further notice. New dates for the exam have not yet been announced.

Last month, the Executive Committee (EC) of the Consortium of NLUs had announced that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 to be conducted on August 22. The submission date was then extended till July 10. IBPS RRB Notification 2020 Released Online at ibps.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Important Dates.

The new notice read, “The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on August 5, 2020, and decided to postpone the CLAT 2020 from its scheduled date of August 22, 2020, till further notice.” Candidates are requested to visit official website clat.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in. for updates. CLAT 2020 on August 22: Application Submission Extended Till July 10, NLUs to Conduct Entrance Exam via Online Computer-Based Mode, Check Important Updates Here.

The eligibility criteria to appear for the CLAT 2020 Under Graduate Entrance exam is 10+2 examination with a minimum of 45 percent marks. For the Post Graduate Entrance exam, the candidate should have an LL.B Degree or equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks.

