Delhi, June 30: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection or IBPS has invited application for IBPS RRB 2020 PO and Clerk. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ibps.in. The application process will start from July 1 and will end on July 21. Call letters for prelims will be available to download on August 12. Click Here To View Official Notification by IBPS.

The examination is expected to be conducted in September or October. Candidates for the post of office assistant needs to clear preliminary and mains examination for final selection while the post of officers scale 1, the candidates need to clear prelims and mains exam followed by an interview. For the post of scale 2 and 3, candidates will have to clear single online exam and interview. ICAI CA Exams 2020: Students Unable to Appear For Exams Should Be Considered 'Opt-Out' Cases, Suggests Supreme Court.

Important Dates For IBPS RRB Exam 2020:

Opening date of application- July 1, 2020

Closing date of application- July 21, 2020

Download of Call letter- August 12, 2020

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training- August 24 to 29, 2020

Download of call letters for online examination Preliminary- August 2020

Online Examination – Preliminary- September/October 2020

Result of Online exam – Preliminary- October 2020

The age limit for office assistant (multipurpose) is 18 years to 20 years. For officer scale III, the candidate needs to be above 21 years and below 40 years. For Officer scale II, the candidate should be above 21 years and below 32 years. Similarly, Officer scale I, the candidate should be above 18 years and below 30 years of age.

For Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant post, the application fees is Rs 850 for general category. For SC/ST/PWBD category candidates, the application fees is Rs 180. For more details, candidates can visit official website ibps.in.

