New Delhi, September 18: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16 and January 13, it said in a statement. The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country in computer based test mode, the board said.

The information bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on the CTET's website https://ctet.nic.in from September 20, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). REET 2021 Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Check and Download Hall Ticket at reetbser21.com.

Candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The online application-process will be start on September 20 and end on October 19. The fee can be paid up to October 20 before 3.30 pm.