Jaipur, September 18: The REET 2021 Admit Card has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on Saturday. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2021 examination can check and download their REET 2021 hall ticket on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reetbser21.com. An official notification on the Board's website states that the REET 2021 will be conducted on September 26, 2021.

The REET 2021 exam will be held offline in two shifts. It will be a 2 hours 30 minutes exam and would comprise of 150 questions. Each question would carry one mark. The first shift would begin from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second would be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Apart from the official websites, the candidates can also download their Admit Card via the direct link provided here.

How to download REET Admit Card 2021?

Candidates have to visit the official REET website--reetbser21.com to access and download the admit card. On the homepage, click the "Print admit card for REET 2021" Now enter the login details and click on 'Submit' The REET 2021 Admit card would be displayed on the screen. Download REET admit card 2021 and take its printout for future reference.

According to reports, over 11 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination this year. The candidates who qualify REET 2021 examination would be eligible to teach classes 1 to 8 students.

