Mumbai, September 17: On Friday, the National Testing Agency released the answer key for CUET PG 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can download the CUET PG answer key by viisting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to challenge the answer key is September 18.

In order to challenge the CUET PG 2022 Answer Key, candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question which will be a non-refundable processing fee. Based on the challenges made by the candidates, the NTA will make the required changes before releasing the final answer key and the CUET PG 2022 exam results.

Steps To Check CUET PG 2022 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "CUET PG 2022 Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge" link

Enter using your log-in credentials and other details

Check your answer key

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2022 examination was held from September 1 to 12. Besides the provisional answer keys, the NTA also released the question papers with recorded responses on its website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Reports also suggest that the CUET PG 2022 Results are likely to be declared by next week.

