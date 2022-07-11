Mumbai, July 11: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Admission Test (CUET) Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 from Friday, July 15 onwards. This year, the CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit cards and complete schedule of the CUET UG 2022 exams of various subjects will be released soon on the NTA website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. ITR Filing for FY 2021–22 (AY 2022–23): Form 16, E-Verify ITR Return and Others; 5 Things To Keep in Mind While Filing Income Tax Returns.

As per the National Testing agency, the CUET UG 2022 exams will take place on July 15, 16, 19, 20 and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10. The exams will be held at different centres located in 554 cities across India. The exams will also be conducted at 13 cities outside-India.

It must be noted that students undertake CUET exams in order to get admission to UG and PG courses at universities across the country. For the CUET UG 2022 exam, over 9.5 lakh students have registered, thus making it the second largest undergraduate entrance exam after NEET, in terms of number of applicants.

For Undergraduate (UG) admission in central universities, CUET is mandatory. Various government and private universities have also decided to go with CUET.

