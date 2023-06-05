New Delhi, June 5: The Delhi University (DU) saw a marginal improvement in the Union Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework announced on Monday as it climbed two spots to attain the 11th rank among universities.

In the overall rankings as well, DU's position improved to 22 from 23 last year.

The eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As per the NIRF, the DU is ranked behind the city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, which retained the second and third positions respectively under the university category. Last year, the university was ranked 13th, while in 2021, it stood at the 12th spot. It was ranked 11th in 2020, 13th in 2019 and seventh in the university category in 2018.

The rankings have been done in various categories like overall, universities, colleges and research institutions among others. Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the seventh consecutive year.

The DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College was ranked above Lady Shri Ram College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and was among the top 10 colleges in the country.

In its overall ranking, the DU climbed to the 22nd rank. In 2021, it was ranked 19th, while in 2020 and 2019, it was ranked 18th and 20th respectively. In 2018, it bagged the 14th rank.

Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the country this year, with the Miranda House and the Hindu College retaining their rankings and bagging the top two spots. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, which was ranked seventh last year, climbed a spot to bag the sixth position.

Kirori Mal College (KMC) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) were also among the top 10 colleges. Last year, LSR secured the fifth spot while KMC was ranked 10th. SRCC bagged the 11th spot while Hans Raj College, Sri Venkateswara College and St Stephen's bagged the 12th, 13th and 14th spots respectively.