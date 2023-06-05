IITs have once again dominated the top 10 list in the engineering category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023. The best engineering college ranking features the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) in the top position. The Ministry of Education in New Delhi today issued the seventh iteration of the NIRF Rankings. The second position has been bagged by IIT-Delhi followed by IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee. Scroll down to check full list in the category. NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc Bengaluru Ranked Best University in India, JNU Bags Second Position; Check List of Top 10 Universities.

IIT Madras Wins First Position in List of Top 10 Engineering Colleges

Just in | #IITMadras continues to be at top among engineering institutions for 8th consecutive year: Ministry of Education's #NIRF2023, reports PTI — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 5, 2023

Top 10 Institutes in India, 2023 (Engineering Category)

🚨 Top 10 Institutes in India, 2023. (Engineering Category). IIT, Madras IIT, Delhi IIT, Bombay IIT, Kanpur IIT, Roorkee IIT, Kharagpur IIT, Guwahati IIT, Hyderabad NIT, Tiruchirappalli Jadavpur University, Kolkata (NIRF Official Rankings) — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) June 5, 2023

