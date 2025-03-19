New Delhi, March 19: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today, March 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE 2025 examination was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 different test papers. The provisional answer keys were released on February 27, and candidates had until March 1 to raise objections.

Steps to Check GATE 2025 Results

Visit the official GATE 2025 website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the ‘GATE 2025 Result’ link displayed on the homepage. Log in using your Enrollment ID or email address and password. Submit the details to view your result. Download and print the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify can download their GATE 2025 scorecards free of charge from March 28 to May 31, 2025. After this period, from June 1 to December 31, 2025, scorecards can be obtained by paying a fee of INR 500 per test paper. No scorecards will be issued after December 31, 2025.

For subjects conducted in multiple sessions, a normalization process has been applied to ensure fairness and account for any variations in difficulty levels across different sessions.

Qualified candidates can use their GATE 2025 scores for admissions to postgraduate programs (Master’s and Doctoral) in engineering, technology, architecture, and science at institutes across India. Additionally, several public sector undertakings (PSUs) consider GATE scores for recruitment purposes.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official GATE 2025 website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

